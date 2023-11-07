Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

