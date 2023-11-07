YETI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,627 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,114 put options.

YETI Stock Down 3.6 %

YETI stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.41. YETI has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $51.27.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.