Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.91 and last traded at $41.91. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.28). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,189.60% and a negative return on equity of 95.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.