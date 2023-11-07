Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $85.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,100,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,008,000 after purchasing an additional 481,473 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,004,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,492,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

