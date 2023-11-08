Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 17,488 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 89.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

TBBK opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

