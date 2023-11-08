Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 5,858 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134,650 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of RHI opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

