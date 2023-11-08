Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,136 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 50,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,092,358 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 199,718 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 42.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,196 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 59,166 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 51.5% during the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 128,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,719 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.