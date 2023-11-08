Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

