Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 383.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 116.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $172.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.93.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,238.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,658. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

