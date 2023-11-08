Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 230.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.