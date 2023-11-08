Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 10,459 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

