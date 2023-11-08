Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,391 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,619,526.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 133,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,619,526.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $66,927,845. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.92. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $215.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.