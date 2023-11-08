Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

