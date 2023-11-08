Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 9th Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.