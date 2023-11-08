Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

