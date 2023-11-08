Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

