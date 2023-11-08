Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

