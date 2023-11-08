Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,627 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRM opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

