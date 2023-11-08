Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $141.27 on Wednesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.11.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.68 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.43%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.