Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,859. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

