Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 190,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

