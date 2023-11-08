Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,134 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,896.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

FBNC opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

