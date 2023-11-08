Arizona State Retirement System Buys 6,330 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 283,536 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 2.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the second quarter worth about $6,259,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 184.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

ECVT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

