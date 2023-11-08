Arizona State Retirement System Buys 9,266 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CMTG opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.15.
Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CMTG
Claros Mortgage Trust Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Claros Mortgage Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.