Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,864,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $137,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.