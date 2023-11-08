Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.8 %

UA opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

