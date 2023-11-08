Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 1,575 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,706,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,280 shares of company stock valued at $38,102,999 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $57.08.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

