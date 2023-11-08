Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,454,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,428,000 after buying an additional 403,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after buying an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,946,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,685,000 after buying an additional 645,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,261,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,832,000 after buying an additional 3,182,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEC. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.00 and a beta of 1.85. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

