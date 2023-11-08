Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after buying an additional 419,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,504,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,025,247.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,490,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,517,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,025,247.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,490,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,517,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $147,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,363 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,990,915 shares of company stock valued at $167,214,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.42. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.