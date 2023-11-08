Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

