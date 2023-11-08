Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SG opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.05. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $199,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,063.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,994. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.