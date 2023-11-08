Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $327,098.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $327,098.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $56,898.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,413 shares of company stock valued at $785,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.55. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

