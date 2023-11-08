Arizona State Retirement System Has $318,000 Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,423,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after buying an additional 4,055,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at $323,288.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 890,064 shares of company stock worth $3,145,692. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

