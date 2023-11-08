Arizona State Retirement System Has $323,000 Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

