Arizona State Retirement System Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Veris Residential by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Veris Residential by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

