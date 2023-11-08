Arizona State Retirement System Has $336,000 Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 510,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $753.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,283.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

