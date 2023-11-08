Arizona State Retirement System Has $345,000 Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.