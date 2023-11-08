Arizona State Retirement System Has $347,000 Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

