Arizona State Retirement System Has $350,000 Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

