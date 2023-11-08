Arizona State Retirement System Has $357,000 Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,425,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 201,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after acquiring an additional 83,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

