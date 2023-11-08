Arizona State Retirement System Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,507,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

