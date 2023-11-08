Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coursera were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Coursera by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,234,734.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,234,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 597,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,286 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Coursera stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

