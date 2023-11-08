Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

