Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $8,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Beverage by 1,343.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in National Beverage by 320.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.93.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIZZ

National Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.