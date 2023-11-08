Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.