Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.95.
Nextracker Price Performance
NXT opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51.
Nextracker Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
