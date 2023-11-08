Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,079 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MFA Financial by 108.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 487.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MFA Financial by 1,376.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $994.74 million, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -388.88%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

