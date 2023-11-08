Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 8,791 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 215.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 213,152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,456 shares of company stock worth $1,473,105. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.