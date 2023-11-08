Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.