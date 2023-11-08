Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $41,311,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 97,966.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after buying an additional 980,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,828,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $913.19 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.96. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

